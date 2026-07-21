Lionel Messi refuses to participate in Argentina national team's celebratory ceremony

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Lionel Messi refuses to participate in Argentina national team's celebratory ceremony

Football legend Lionel Messi has decided not to participate in the Argentina national team's traditional parade in Buenos Aires following their painful defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Deeply disappointed after the 0-1 loss, the forward chose to head to his hometown of Rosario instead of joining the team for the celebrations. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 39-year-old footballer landed at Rosario International Airport early Tuesday morning. Having flown from Miami on a private jet, Messi traveled directly from the airport to his family residence in the Fisherton district. With his car windows tinted, the player avoided being seen by the fans who had gathered to welcome him.

Meanwhile, the main squad of the Argentina national team arrived in Buenos Aires on Monday afternoon. Despite the defeat in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, thousands of fans gave the players a festive welcome near Ezeiza Airport. The team members participated in a parade on an open-top bus that continued to the national team's training base.

Emotional distress and questions about the future

Messi's withdrawal from public events highlights how heavily he took the final defeat. The forward, who could not hold back tears on the pitch after the final whistle, addressed his fans on Instagram on Monday. "The pain is very deep, and this wound will be difficult to heal," the player wrote in his post.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi urged focusing on the positives. He noted that thanks to the support of the entire country and the team's efforts, Argentina once again cemented its place among the world's best teams. He added that such results will remain forever etched in the nation's memory.

Currently, everyone is asking one question: will Lionel Messi continue his career with Argentina? The forward has not yet made an official statement regarding whether he will remain in the team managed by Lionel Scaloni. This tournament, hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada, is expected to be his sixth and likely final World Cup.

According to Goal.com, Messi's international career in recent years has been full of victories. He won the Copa América in 2021 and 2024, the Finalissima in 2022, and the World Cup in Qatar 2022. For now, the legendary footballer's main priority is to rest with his family, away from the public eye.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld CupFootballRosario
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