Did "Sanjik" get a hair transplant in prison?

·52·Society
Did "Sanjik" get a hair transplant in prison?

Reports circulating on social media claiming that blogger Sanjar Karimov, known as "Real Sanjik," underwent a hair transplant procedure while in prison have sparked widespread discussion. The blogger's lawyers have issued an official response to these rumors.

It turns out that in previous court hearings, Sanjar Karimov appeared with his hair cut short in accordance with prison regulations, and he mostly wore headgear. However, during the appellate court proceedings that began on June 29 at the Tashkent City Criminal Court, his appearance without headgear drew significant attention.

Images from the court proceedings showing the blogger's hairline looking different led to various speculations on social media. Some users linked this to the theory that a hair transplant procedure had been performed in prison.

However, Sanjar Karimov's defense attorney, Mansur Abduraimov, rejected these assumptions. According to him, the blogger underwent the hair transplant procedure long before his imprisonment, approximately a year ago, while abroad.

The lawyer emphasized that because his hair was cut short in prison, the previously transplanted hair became more visible, which led to the incorrect conclusions circulating on social media.

"Sanjar did not get a hair transplant in prison, and it is not even possible to do so. His main goal is not his appearance, but for justice to be served in his case and to be released," the lawyer said.

This information was also confirmed by another of the blogger's defense attorneys, Oybek Ashurov. According to him, Sanjar Karimov is following the established internal rules at the correctional facility just like all other inmates.

Sanjar KarimovTashkentMansur AbduraimovOybek Ashurov
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