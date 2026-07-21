Honor introduces an affordable and compact 5G portable router

·0·Technology
Honor introduces an affordable and compact 5G portable router

Honor has announced an unexpected surprise for mobile internet users. The brand has officially launched its new compact router called Honor Life 5G Portable WiFi. This device is notable not only for its affordable price but also for its ability to operate on high-speed fifth-generation networks. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, the new gadget is priced at approximately $30 (199 yuan) in the Chinese market. The main feature of the device is its compactness, as the router weighs only 140 grams. This makes it very convenient to carry in a pocket during daily commutes or business trips.

Technically, the Honor Life 5G Portable WiFi is based on a HiSilicon chip manufactured by Huawei. The device supports the 5G RedCap standard. This technology is a simplified version of fifth-generation networks, designed specifically for small-sized and energy-efficient devices. The maximum data transfer speed can reach up to 286 Mbps.

Technical capabilities and connectivity

The new router can provide internet access to up to 16 devices simultaneously. This is ideal not only for personal use but also for small teams or family trips. The device operates on the Wi-Fi 6 standard and has an automatic switching function between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies.

The Honor Life 5G Portable WiFi works stably on both 5G and 4G networks. This feature allows for effective use of the device in areas where 5G coverage is not yet complete, including some regions of Uzbekistan. A small color display is located on the front of the device's body, showing current speed, the number of connected users, and battery level.

Regarding autonomy, the router is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. The device is charged via a modern USB Type-C port. Although the product has currently been released for the Chinese domestic market, it is expected to reach the global market, including Central Asian countries, in the coming months.

Honor5GRouterTechnologyGadgets
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Revolution on Telegram: Pavel Durov announces Gram wallet for one billion usersRevolution on Telegram: Pavel Durov announces Gram wallet for one billion usersToday, 21:59Meta launches parental control features on ThreadsMeta launches parental control features on ThreadsToday, 21:29Instagram now allows users to change music in published postsInstagram now allows users to change music in published postsToday, 21:26USA may impose sanctions against Chinese AI modelsUSA may impose sanctions against Chinese AI modelsToday, 20:55Pocket-sized e-reader: Xteink X4 Pro is a new innovation in the compact gadget marketPocket-sized e-reader: Xteink X4 Pro is a new innovation in the compact gadget marketToday, 20:28News for minimalism enthusiasts: Light brand introduces an affordable and colorful flip phoneNews for minimalism enthusiasts: Light brand introduces an affordable and colorful flip phoneToday, 20:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time