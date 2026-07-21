Honor introduces an affordable and compact 5G portable router

Honor has announced an unexpected surprise for mobile internet users. The brand has officially launched its new compact router called Honor Life 5G Portable WiFi. This device is notable not only for its affordable price but also for its ability to operate on high-speed fifth-generation networks. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, the new gadget is priced at approximately $30 (199 yuan) in the Chinese market. The main feature of the device is its compactness, as the router weighs only 140 grams. This makes it very convenient to carry in a pocket during daily commutes or business trips.

Technically, the Honor Life 5G Portable WiFi is based on a HiSilicon chip manufactured by Huawei. The device supports the 5G RedCap standard. This technology is a simplified version of fifth-generation networks, designed specifically for small-sized and energy-efficient devices. The maximum data transfer speed can reach up to 286 Mbps.

Technical capabilities and connectivity

The new router can provide internet access to up to 16 devices simultaneously. This is ideal not only for personal use but also for small teams or family trips. The device operates on the Wi-Fi 6 standard and has an automatic switching function between 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies.

The Honor Life 5G Portable WiFi works stably on both 5G and 4G networks. This feature allows for effective use of the device in areas where 5G coverage is not yet complete, including some regions of Uzbekistan. A small color display is located on the front of the device's body, showing current speed, the number of connected users, and battery level.

Regarding autonomy, the router is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. The device is charged via a modern USB Type-C port. Although the product has currently been released for the Chinese domestic market, it is expected to reach the global market, including Central Asian countries, in the coming months.