Celebration despite final defeat: Argentina declares a public holiday

·46·World
Celebration despite final defeat: Argentina declares a public holiday

Despite the Argentina national team losing to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final and becoming runners-up, President Javier Milei surprised everyone with an unexpected decision. On his X (formerly Twitter) page, he announced that he would declare a public holiday in the country to celebrate the team's achievement.

Zamin.uz This statement from the Argentine president sheds light on his assessment of the team's performance and the football superstition that kept him from attending the final.

Javier Milei's unexpected post on X

In a post that many thought sounded like one written after winning a championship, the Argentine president wrote:

“Taking into account the matters related to the celebration of the Argentina national team's achievement, and depending on the decision of the players and coaching staff to hold a celebration day, I hereby inform the public that this day will be declared a public holiday.”

Why didn't the president go to the final? (Argentine football superstition)

Milei did not watch the decisive match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey from the official box. He had previously stated he would watch the final from the official residence of the Argentine president.

Behind this lies an old, deeply rooted football superstition in Argentina:

  • Scrutiny and habits: It is believed that all matches of the national team must be watched from a specific place and in the company of specific people; otherwise, luck might turn away.

  • Following in the predecessor's footsteps: With this move, Milei followed in the footsteps of former president Alberto Fernández, who did not attend the 2022 final in Qatar, where Argentina won its third world title.

  • The main fear: The greatest fear of any official in Argentina is to be labeled a 'source of bad luck' for the team.

“Once emotions settle, the value of this achievement will be realized”

Despite the defeat, Milei Radio Mitre in a statement to the radio (his interview was also covered by TyC Sports ) emphasized that Lionel Scaloni 's students left behind an important lesson.

The president noted:

  • Once the passions subside, people will fully realize how great and significant the achievement of this national team is.

  • The public holiday will be declared on the day the team members and coaching staff decide to officially celebrate their runner-up title.

ArgentinaJavier MileiWorld CupFootballHoliday
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