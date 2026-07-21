Tragedy on Elbrus: 11-year-old boy falls to his death from 4200 meters (video)

·37·World
Tragedy on Elbrus: 11-year-old boy falls to his death from 4200 meters (video)

An 11-year-old boy died while climbing Mount Elbrus, and his father was injured. It is reported that the father and son fell at an altitude of approximately 4200 meters.

Rescuers transported the injured man and the boy's body from the mountain by helicopter. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

The father and son came to the mountain from Stavropol.

According to the Investigative Committee, the father and his 11-year-old son arrived from the Stavropol region to climb Elbrus.

According to preliminary information, they fell while moving at an altitude of around 4200 meters. As a result of the injuries sustained, the boy died at the scene, and his father was injured.

The exact causes of the incident have not yet been disclosed.

A helicopter was involved for the evacuation.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that aviation was used in the rescue operation.

The injured man and the boy's body were evacuated to a safe area by helicopter. No detailed information has been provided about the father's current condition.

Complex weather conditions, low temperatures, and high altitude on the mountain can complicate rescue operations.

They had attempted to climb Elbrus before.

According to Sport-Express, the father and son had also attempted to conquer the Elbrus peak a year ago.

On that trip, they could not reach the summit because the boy felt unwell. The father and son stopped their ascent approximately 300 meters from the target point.

This information indicates that they had prepared for the Elbrus climb in advance, but this trip ended in tragedy.

Investigators are studying the details of the incident.

Law enforcement agencies are expected to determine whether safety rules were followed during the incident, how the trip was organized, and whether there were any individuals accompanying the father and son.

Climbing Elbrus requires great physical preparation, special equipment, and constant monitoring of the weather. Assessing risk factors in advance is crucial, especially in expeditions involving children.

The death of the 11-year-old boy once again demonstrates that a single mistake or unexpected situation during mountain travel can lead to dire consequences.

ElbrusTragedyMountain ClimbingRussiaAccident
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