Hisense Introduces Unique E-Ink Smartphone for Reading Enthusiasts

·59·Technology
Hisense Introduces Unique E-Ink Smartphone for Reading Enthusiasts

Hisense has begun generating interest in its new A10 series E-Ink smartphone and officially confirmed its return to the electronic ink display segment. The teaser released by the company highlights that the device has been in development for three years and features a significantly thinner body compared to previous models. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The final design and full technical specifications of the device remain under wraps for now. The new model is expected to be a worthy successor to the Hisense A9 smartphone, which was released in 2022 and generated significant interest at the time. Recall that the A9 model featured a 6.1-inch E-Ink display with a density of 300 ppi and was primarily designed for reading and working with text.

According to unofficial sources, the new Hisense A10 model may be equipped with a 7-inch Carta 1300 panel. The device is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon processor, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. Additionally, it is expected to include a 4500 mAh battery to ensure long-lasting power.

HisenseSmartphoneE-InkTechnologySnapdragon
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Abror Shuhratov
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