Sales of Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 TVs Begin in Russia

Xiaomi has officially presented its new generation Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 TV lineup in the Russian market. The new series is offered in screen sizes of 55, 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches. The devices feature a dark gray body and ultra-thin bezels, with the display occupying up to 98 percent of the front panel. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The QD-Mini LED technology used in the TVs ensures deep contrast, high brightness, and accurate color reproduction. The maximum brightness reaches 1200 nits, and the color gamut covers 94 percent of the DCI-P3 standard. Additionally, all models support HDR10+, HLG, and Filmmaker Mode.

For gaming enthusiasts, the refresh rate can be increased to up to 288 Hz in a special mode. Dolby Vision technology is also available in the larger 85 and 98-inch models. Regarding the sound system, all versions are equipped with two 15-watt speakers, Dolby Audio, and DTS:X, while higher-end models feature Dolby Atmos.

Along with the new TVs, it was announced that sales of the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum H50 Pro robot vacuum cleaner have also begun. In terms of pricing, the 55-inch model is estimated at around 50,000 rubles, while the largest 98-inch version is priced at approximately 250,000 rubles.