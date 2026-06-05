Powerful Solar Flare Impact Reaches Earth

·136·Technology
Powerful Solar Flare Impact Reaches Earth

A plasma cloud formed as a result of powerful solar flares that occurred on the Sun on June 3 has reached Earth. According to data from scientists at the Space Research Institute and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, initial indicators turned out to be much milder than predicted. Ixbt.com reports .

According to experts, only the edge of the plasma cloud has touched our planet so far, while its main core passed by on the side. A clearer picture of the event's development is expected to emerge in the coming hours.

Previously, a strong and prolonged geomagnetic storm of G3-G4 level was predicted on Earth due to successive impacts of several plasma clouds. Although the current situation is weaker than expected, scientists warn that the situation may change.

It was reported that three major flares were recorded on the Sun on June 3 simultaneously — M9.3, M7.7, and an extremely powerful X1.0 class eruption. Since each of them was observed with ejection of matter towards Earth, the probability of increased disturbance in the magnetosphere still exists.

SunGeomagnetic StormSpaceAstronomyNatural Phenomena
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