Google Introduces Gemini Go AI for Budget Android Smartphones

·101·Technology
Google Introduces Gemini Go AI for Budget Android Smartphones

Google has announced a special version of its Gemini AI assistant for smartphones and tablets with basic technical specifications running the Android operating system. The Gemini Go version is designed for devices on the Android Go platform, expanding the capabilities of affordable gadgets. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The main requirement for the new assistant to work is the presence of at least 2 GB of RAM. This indicator is the standard minimum for smartphones running Android (Go Edition) starting from Android 13. Thus, a large part of modern budget devices will be able to use the Gemini Go service.

Gemini Go is an optimized version of the standard AI, adapted to work under limited resources—small memory size and low computing power. It replaces the previous Google Assistant Go and is integrated into the Google Search app. Users can activate it by holding down the "Home" button or the power button.

Despite being a lightweight version, Gemini Go has a wide range of functions. It can analyze texts, answer questions, and create content. Additionally, the assistant allows uploading documents, photos, and other files as context for more complex queries and conversations.

The rollout of the Gemini Go service has already begun. However, like other major updates from Google, this process will be carried out gradually and will be available to users in all regions in the near future.

GoogleGemini GoAndroidArtificial IntelligenceSmartphone
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