Universal Space Observation: US Satellite Photographs Chinese Rocket

American company Vantor released a unique and unusual image taken from space. The WorldView Legion satellite managed to photograph the spent stage of China's Long March 3B rocket in orbit from a distance of approximately 88 kilometers. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Company representatives emphasize that this is not just a demonstration of space imaging capabilities, but proof that modern satellite systems can directly observe objects in orbit in detail. The obtained image allows not only to identify the object, but also to assess its condition, orientation in space, and movement characteristics.

According to Vantor experts, such data helps to understand whether the object is stable or rotating around its axis. Such observations are extremely important for monitoring space debris, particularly large rocket parts.

Many rocket stages remain in orbit for years, posing a risk of collision with operational communication, weather, and scientific satellites. Even a single collision of a large object can lead to the creation of thousands of new fragments.

As the number of space flights and satellite density increases, monitoring the situation in space is becoming an urgent task. Now, for operators, it is important not only to know the exact coordinates of an object, but also to understand its type and potential future movements.