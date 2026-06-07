More Powerful Starship V3: SpaceX Highlights Differences Between Launch Pads

Comparing Starship flights launched from two different pads at the Starbase spaceport clearly demonstrates how rapidly SpaceX is refining its technologies. Early launches from Pad 1 sent massive clouds of dark brown dust and concrete fragments into the sky. The unprecedented power of the Super Heavy rocket literally blasted the ground, scattering soil and debris dozens of meters due to erosion. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The latest launch from Pad 2 looked completely different. Thick white steam clouds replaced the dirty dust plumes. This was achieved through an efficient water deluge system and new flame trenches. The system reduces flame temperature, dampens shockwaves, and protects the concrete surface. As a result, the launch pad suffers minimal damage, and the launch is significantly cleaner environmentally.

SpaceX engineers significantly overhauled the infrastructure: plates were reinforced, water flow was optimized, and new materials were used. This allows for less destruction, faster recovery, and more frequent Starship launches. Drone footage captured by RGV Aerial Photography confirmed that Pad 2 (Pad B) remained in nearly perfect condition after the flight, with only minor paint chipping observed.

Currently, SpaceX is fully reconstructing the legendary first launch pad at Starbase to meet new standards. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy Booster B20 is undergoing cryogenic testing. The 13th flight of the rocket is expected in the coming months, and by the end of the year, Starship must prove its full reusability, lowering cargo transport costs to levels cheaper than aviation freight.