SpaceX Completely Renovates Legendary Launch Pad at Starbase

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SpaceX Completely Renovates Legendary Launch Pad at Starbase

RGV Aerial Photography drones captured intense construction work at the historic Pad 1 launch site located at the Starbase spaceport in Texas. A massive yellow crane towers over the construction site: deep excavations have been dug for the foundation and flame trench, massive steel structures of the tower have been installed, and dozens of heavy machinery and trucks are working nonstop. According to Ixbt.com reports .

SpaceX is simultaneously modernizing the first pad and developing the Pad 2 complex. Builders are preparing to install Orbital Launch Mount (OLM) segments, reinforcing the soil and preparing flame deflector channels. These measures will allow the site to withstand the immense heat and shock loads generated by 33 Raptor 3 engines.

SpaceX's legendary Pad 1 at Starbase (also known as Orbital Launch Pad A or OLP-1) is the first orbital launch complex in history built specifically for the giant Starship rocket. It was from this pad that the first 11 test flights of Starship vehicles and Super Heavy boosters were carried out. The renovated pad is expected to be ready for test launches in a few months.

Starbase is gradually turning into the spaceport of the future. Previously, the Super Heavy Booster B20 rocket was showcased via drone; it is currently undergoing cryogenic testing. Starship is a fully reusable super-heavy transport system developed by SpaceX to deliver cargo and people to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and deep space. It is recognized as the largest and most powerful rocket in history.

The rocket's 13th flight is expected in the coming months, and by the end of the year, Starship must demonstrate full reusability. This will allow reducing cargo transportation costs to a level even cheaper than air freight.

SpaceXStarshipStarbaseElon MuskSpace
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