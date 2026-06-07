Major Cyberattacks of 2026: Data Theft and Risks

2026 showed that cybersecurity is no longer just a technical issue, but has become central to global politics. Wars on digital fronts, governments using citizen data as a weapon, and botnets striking democratic institutions have become commonplace. State hackers are targeting civilian infrastructure from power grids to water systems, while ransomware holds large companies hostage. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

In the US, the data breach resulting from the restructuring of federal agencies by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has caused serious concern. It is reported that during changes at the Social Security Administration, the most classified database was uploaded to an unprotected third-party server. This database may contain the Social Security numbers and personal information of nearly all living Americans.

According to court documents, DOGE may have provided this data to foreign political groups under the pretext of detecting election fraud. US Congressional representatives are calling it the largest data breach in the country's history. At the same time, there is a risk that this data could be used to target citizens unjustifiably.

The situation is also severe in Europe: hacker groups linked to Russia attacked the energy and water supply systems of Poland, Sweden, and Norway. Attacks on water treatment facilities in Poland and dams in Norway demonstrated how much digital warfare threatens real life. Such hybrid warfare actions are aimed at disabling civilian infrastructure.

Amid conflicts in the Middle East, Iranian hackers have also begun attacking critical US infrastructure, particularly private water utilities. Since many private utility services lack basic cyber protection, they remain easy targets for international hacking groups. The first half of 2026 once again proved how vulnerable the digital world is.