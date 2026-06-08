Non-Overheating and Durable Batteries: New Electrolyte Created in China

Scientists at South China Normal University have developed a new type of solid polymer electrolyte based on polytetrahydrofuran (poly(THF)). According to the researchers, this material is capable of solving several key problems hindering the commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Solid-state batteries are considered a promising replacement for traditional lithium-ion accumulators because they use a solid medium for ion transport instead of highly flammable liquid electrolytes. However, existing polymer electrolytes suffered from drawbacks such as low ionic conductivity and decomposition at high voltages. Chinese experts proposed an in-situ polymerization method, meaning the electrolyte is formed directly inside the battery cell.

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) was chosen as the basis for the new system, which increased oxidation resistance. Additionally, the scientists used an agent that forms a three-dimensional polymer network. This structure creates additional pathways for lithium ion movement and ensures a balance between stability and conductivity. Furthermore, the LiDFOB lithium salt forms protective layers on the battery electrodes, preventing unwanted reactions.

During testing, the new electrolyte demonstrated stable performance in lithium-metal batteries with high-voltage cathodes. The accumulators withstood hundreds of charge cycles with almost no loss of capacity. The development retains its properties at temperatures ranging from -40°C to +55°C, making it highly suitable for electric vehicles, electric aviation (eVTOL), and energy storage systems.

It is separately noted that implementing this technology does not require serious retooling of existing production lines. The in-situ polymerization method is compatible with current lithium-ion battery manufacturing processes, which could significantly accelerate the transition to this new type of battery.