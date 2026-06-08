Redmi K100 Pro specs revealed: 200 MP camera and 8000 mAh battery

Although there are still several months until the official presentation of the Redmi K100 Pro smartphone, almost all technical specifications of the device have been leaked online. Renowned insider Digital Chat Station provided detailed information about the key features of the new flagship. This is reported by Ixbt.com news .

According to reports, the Redmi K100 Pro will feature a flat display with a record-breaking 185 Hz refresh rate and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The device's main highlight is its battery, which is expected to have a capacity of over 8000 mAh, possibly even 8500 mAh.

The smartphone supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging technologies. Notably, wireless charging may appear for the first time in the base models of the Redmi K series. Regarding the camera, the device will be equipped with a 200-megapixel main sensor and a telephoto lens capable of macro photography.

Additionally, the Redmi K100 Pro features a glass back panel, metal frame, symmetrical stereo speakers, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The device is protected against external influences, meeting IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance standards.