Strong Magnetic Storm Expected on Earth

According to space weather model calculations, a strong planetary-scale magnetic storm up to G3 level is expected on Earth today. The event is said to have been caused by a plasma eruption recorded on June 6 as a result of increased solar activity. About this Ixbt.com reports .

According to forecasts, the plasma flow may reach Earth within the next few hours and cause long-term disturbances in the magnetic field. The probability of the event occurring is 96 percent. Experts note that the storm is likely to last more than a day and affect the following day as well.

Modeling data indicates that the plasma cloud is moving along a complex trajectory and may reach the areas around Earth slightly later than initial calculations suggested. Additional data was obtained via the STEREO spacecraft, which monitors the Sun and Earth from a distance of 100 million kilometers.

Additionally, ground-based and orbital coronagraphs recorded a "halo" type eruption, which usually means that the plasma cloud is directed straight towards Earth. The solar plasma flow is expected to reach our planet within the next 2–3 hours.