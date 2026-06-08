Strong Magnetic Storm Expected on Earth

·3·Technology
Strong Magnetic Storm Expected on Earth

According to space weather model calculations, a strong planetary-scale magnetic storm up to G3 level is expected on Earth today. The event is said to have been caused by a plasma eruption recorded on June 6 as a result of increased solar activity. About this Ixbt.com reports .

According to forecasts, the plasma flow may reach Earth within the next few hours and cause long-term disturbances in the magnetic field. The probability of the event occurring is 96 percent. Experts note that the storm is likely to last more than a day and affect the following day as well.

Modeling data indicates that the plasma cloud is moving along a complex trajectory and may reach the areas around Earth slightly later than initial calculations suggested. Additional data was obtained via the STEREO spacecraft, which monitors the Sun and Earth from a distance of 100 million kilometers.

Additionally, ground-based and orbital coronagraphs recorded a "halo" type eruption, which usually means that the plasma cloud is directed straight towards Earth. The solar plasma flow is expected to reach our planet within the next 2–3 hours.

Magnetic StormSolar ActivitySpaceAstronomySTEREO
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