On June 8, 2026, SpaceX successfully conducted the next flight of the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. As part of the Starlink 10-35 mission, 29 devices of the Starlink satellite internet system were launched into Earth's orbit. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The flight proceeded nominally, and after payload separation, the rocket's first stage returned to Earth, landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas autonomous sea platform in the Atlantic Ocean. The main event of this mission is a new world record for reusability.

For the first stage with serial number B1067, this flight was the 35th launch during its operational life. Thus, SpaceX has once again updated its own record for reusing a single launch vehicle. Developing reusable technologies remains a key factor in reducing the cost of access to space.

For reference, flight tests of the Amur-SPG launch vehicle, expected to be Russia's first reusable rocket, are scheduled to begin in 2031. Estimates suggest that its first stage could be reused up to 50 times.