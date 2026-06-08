Amazon Enables Creation of Personalized Products with AI

On Monday, Amazon introduced a new feature that allows users to create product designs with the help of artificial intelligence. This innovation is expected to pose serious competition to online platforms like Redbubble, Bonfire, Spring, and Fourthwall. Now, users can turn their ideas into finished products using simple text prompts via Alexa for Shopping. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

The new service operates within Amazon's print-on-demand service called Merch on Demand. It allows applying unique designs to various items, from clothing to kitchenware. The company offers this feature as a convenient solution for creating custom T-shirts for family events, personalized gifts, or items featuring pet photos.

Once the design is created, Amazon takes responsibility for manufacturing the product and shipping it to the address via Prime delivery. This step integrates AI-generated products directly into the Amazon Shopping app and removes barriers for ordinary consumers without design skills.

Currently, this feature is available only in the US. Using it is completely free, and customers pay only for the purchased product. Users can access this section by tapping the Alexa icon in the Amazon Shopping app or typing “customize” in the search bar.

The system suggests design options based on the user's description, allowing them to edit and share the results with friends. The list of supported products includes T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, polo shirts, tumblers, water bottles, and many other items.