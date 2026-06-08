Amazon Enables Creation of Personalized Products with AI

·4·Technology
Amazon Enables Creation of Personalized Products with AI

On Monday, Amazon introduced a new feature that allows users to create product designs with the help of artificial intelligence. This innovation is expected to pose serious competition to online platforms like Redbubble, Bonfire, Spring, and Fourthwall. Now, users can turn their ideas into finished products using simple text prompts via Alexa for Shopping. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

The new service operates within Amazon's print-on-demand service called Merch on Demand. It allows applying unique designs to various items, from clothing to kitchenware. The company offers this feature as a convenient solution for creating custom T-shirts for family events, personalized gifts, or items featuring pet photos.

Once the design is created, Amazon takes responsibility for manufacturing the product and shipping it to the address via Prime delivery. This step integrates AI-generated products directly into the Amazon Shopping app and removes barriers for ordinary consumers without design skills.

Currently, this feature is available only in the US. Using it is completely free, and customers pay only for the purchased product. Users can access this section by tapping the Alexa icon in the Amazon Shopping app or typing “customize” in the search bar.

The system suggests design options based on the user's description, allowing them to edit and share the results with friends. The list of supported products includes T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, polo shirts, tumblers, water bottles, and many other items.

AmazonArtificial IntelligenceAlexaMerch On DemandTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

WhatsApp Blocks New Attacks by NSO Group Violating Court OrderWhatsApp Blocks New Attacks by NSO Group Violating Court OrderToday, 15:55NVIDIA RTX Spark: The World's Most Efficient Chip for Personal ComputersNVIDIA RTX Spark: The World's Most Efficient Chip for Personal ComputersToday, 15:54Juno Tests Detonation Engine for SatellitesJuno Tests Detonation Engine for SatellitesToday, 15:51Sam Bankman-Fried Requests Pardon from TrumpSam Bankman-Fried Requests Pardon from TrumpToday, 15:28Bending Spoons, Owner of Eventbrite and Vimeo, Files for IPOBending Spoons, Owner of Eventbrite and Vimeo, Files for IPOToday, 13:57Massachusetts Passes Law Banning Sale of Location DataMassachusetts Passes Law Banning Sale of Location DataToday, 13:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body