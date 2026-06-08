Apple Overhauls Search System for Email and Photos

If you are an Apple device user and have ever struggled to find an email you know you received or a photo you took, the company has announced important news for you. At the WWDC 2026 event held on Monday, Apple representatives admitted that the search system was not working well and announced that they had completely redesigned it. Techcrunch.com reports .

"Everyone has experienced this: you search for something you know exists, but it doesn't show up," said Stacey Ford, Vice President of OS Software Engineering, in her keynote address. According to her, the search foundation powering Spotlight, Photos, and Mail apps in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS has been completely renewed.

At the heart of the new system is the Search Index. This is a rich catalog composed of all content on your device, which better understands what is available and where to find it. Ford emphasized that the company changed the search architecture so that it re-indexes both new and old content.

One of the most promising updates is the introduction of a new "ranking system" in the Mail app. This system should prioritize displaying the exact message you are looking for, regardless of when the email was sent. This is expected to be a long-awaited solution for many-year iPhone users.

Previously, the search system on Apple devices was often criticized for displaying old data unrelated to the requested keywords. Now, with the help of artificial intelligence and updated algorithms, the process of searching not only for text messages but also for photos has become much easier.