Apple Simplifies Bill Splitting with Siri and Camera

Going out for dinner with a large group of friends and splitting the bill evenly often causes inconvenience. The situation becomes even more complicated if you ordered less but are forced to pay for others' expensive drinks. At the WWDC 2026 conference, Apple offered an innovative solution to this problem. Techcrunch.com reports .

With the new feature, users simply need to point their iPhone camera at the receipt. Siri mode in the Camera app turns each item on the receipt into a selectable element. This makes it easy to identify who ordered what and send individual payment requests via Apple Cash based on what each person consumed.

Sebastien Marineau-Mes, Apple's Vice President of Software Engineering, stated during the presentation: “If you are dining with friends and point your iPhone camera at the bill, you can select the items you ordered and split the bill via Apple Cash.”

Although apps like SplitWise or Tab offer similar services, they have not gained widespread popularity. The advantage of Apple's solution is its integration with native system apps like iMessage. This allows users to make payments naturally and quickly without downloading additional applications.

Additionally, the Siri in Camera feature can be used for other purposes. For example, pointing the camera at food will provide information about its approximate nutritional value and calorie content.