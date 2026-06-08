OpenAI and Anthropic Actively Hiring Foreign Experts Due to Talent Shortage

·1·Technology
OpenAI and Anthropic Actively Hiring Foreign Experts Due to Talent Shortage

Rapid development in the field of artificial intelligence is intensifying competition for rare specialists. According to new data from the US Department of Labor, OpenAI, Anthropic, and NVIDIA have significantly increased the number of H-1B work visa applications over the past year, despite the complexity of hiring foreign employees. This is reported by Ixbt.com report .

The largest growth was observed at Anthropic: in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the company received positive responses to 59 applications, whereas a year ago this figure was only 10. OpenAI increased the number of applications from 20 to 63 during the same period. Sector leader NVIDIA renewed its previous figure of 641 by obtaining approval for 765 applications.

This trend stands out clearly against the backdrop of other tech giants. According to data, the number of approved applications at Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google has decreased. In particular, Google reduced such applications by 64% within a year and continues to optimize staff across various divisions. The main reason for this is the changing structure of the labor market.

Currently, companies are focusing on forming small but highly efficient teams consisting of machine learning engineers, computing infrastructure specialists, and fundamental model developers, rather than mass hiring. According to recruiters, OpenAI and Anthropic are ready to incur any expense to attract top researchers.

New US government rules for distributing H-1B visas give preference to high-salary candidates. Although an additional fee of $100,000 has been introduced for some foreign applicants, for companies creating advanced AI systems, the value of a strong specialist outweighs any visa costs.

Artificial IntelligenceOpenAIAnthropicNVIDIATechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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