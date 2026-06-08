Pentagon Adds Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD to Blacklist

·9·Technology
Pentagon Adds Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD to Blacklist

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has expanded its list of companies supporting the Chinese military. The updated list now includes Alibaba, Baidu, electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, and robotics firm Unitree. This decision is expected to significantly complicate cooperation between US companies and these organizations. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

This list, known as 1260H, was established under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021. It is one of the key tools used by the US government to impose restrictions on Chinese tech giants. The number of companies on the list has now reached 188, which could further intensify economic tensions between the two countries.

Nearly all major players in China's artificial intelligence sector, including Tencent, which was added last year, are now under Pentagon scrutiny. Baidu is a leader not only in search engines but also in autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, the Donald Trump administration had imposed 100% tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China.

Other representatives of the automotive industry were not left out of the restrictions. Alongside BYD, Nio, battery manufacturer CALB Group, and EVE Energy have also been added to the list. Additionally, lidar sensor manufacturer Robosense joined the list following its competitor Hesai. So far, companies like Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD have not issued official statements regarding this situation.

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