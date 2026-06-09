Apple Photos App Enhanced with New AI Features

At the WWDC 2026 conference held on Monday, Apple announced a series of new features for the Photos app based on Apple Intelligence technology. Users will now have expanded capabilities for editing photos with the help of artificial intelligence. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report .

The newly introduced spatial “Reframe” feature helps change the composition of images. For example, if there are unnecessary elements in the frame during shooting or if symmetry is broken, this tool resolves the issue. Users can change the perspective of the photo simply by dragging it, as if moving the camera to another point.

During the editing process, Apple's generative models automatically fill in the gaps that appear at the edges of the photo. The system only fills the empty spaces resulting from perspective changes, ensuring the image remains natural and consistent with the original scene.

Additionally, the “Extend” tool allows expanding the image, allocating more space to objects, or correcting the horizon line without cropping important details. Users can add new elements to the scene by pinching to zoom out.

The popular “Cleanup” tool in the app has also been updated. Removing distracting objects from photos using generative AI has become higher quality and more realistic. Users simply need to select or tap on the items they wish to remove. All these updates will be released within Apple Intelligence throughout the year.