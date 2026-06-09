Apple Photos App Enhanced with New AI Features

·3·Technology
Apple Photos App Enhanced with New AI Features

At the WWDC 2026 conference held on Monday, Apple announced a series of new features for the Photos app based on Apple Intelligence technology. Users will now have expanded capabilities for editing photos with the help of artificial intelligence. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report .

The newly introduced spatial “Reframe” feature helps change the composition of images. For example, if there are unnecessary elements in the frame during shooting or if symmetry is broken, this tool resolves the issue. Users can change the perspective of the photo simply by dragging it, as if moving the camera to another point.

During the editing process, Apple's generative models automatically fill in the gaps that appear at the edges of the photo. The system only fills the empty spaces resulting from perspective changes, ensuring the image remains natural and consistent with the original scene.

Additionally, the “Extend” tool allows expanding the image, allocating more space to objects, or correcting the horizon line without cropping important details. Users can add new elements to the scene by pinching to zoom out.

The popular “Cleanup” tool in the app has also been updated. Removing distracting objects from photos using generative AI has become higher quality and more realistic. Users simply need to select or tap on the items they wish to remove. All these updates will be released within Apple Intelligence throughout the year.

AppleApple IntelligencePhotosArtificial IntelligenceWWDC 2026
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple Unveils Dedicated App for SiriApple Unveils Dedicated App for SiriToday, 19:55Apple Allows Creating Workflows with AI in New Shortcuts AppApple Allows Creating Workflows with AI in New Shortcuts AppToday, 19:29Apple Image Playground Now Generates Much Higher Quality ImagesApple Image Playground Now Generates Much Higher Quality ImagesToday, 19:20WWDC 2026: A New Era for Apple Intelligence, iOS 27, and SiriWWDC 2026: A New Era for Apple Intelligence, iOS 27, and SiriToday, 19:02Pentagon Adds Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD to BlacklistPentagon Adds Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD to BlacklistYesterday, 18:58NASA Ready for Artemis III Mission: Engines Delivered for SLS RocketNASA Ready for Artemis III Mission: Engines Delivered for SLS RocketYesterday, 18:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body