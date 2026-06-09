Apple Health App Can Now Detect Perimenopause Status

Apple is introducing a feature to track perimenopause, one of the latest trends in women's health. At the WWDC 2026 event held on Monday, the company announced it had added perimenopause and menopause stages to its existing cycle tracking feature. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Apple has been deeply involved in women's health since 2019, adding menstrual cycle tracking to Apple Watch and iOS. This update addresses a hot topic currently widely discussed on social networks like TikTok and Instagram, as well as in popular TV shows.

For the company, this is not only socially significant but also a huge market opportunity. Research shows that 1.1 billion women worldwide were in postmenopause last year. Therefore, digital health tools targeting this demographic have attracted significant investment in recent years.

According to Stacey Ford, Vice President of OS Product Management at Apple, women can now receive special notifications when cycle changes indicate perimenopause. Additionally, users will be able to log symptoms and receive information about changes in their bodies.

The new feature allows users to better prepare for consultations with doctors and have more accurate information about their health. This further expands the Apple Health ecosystem, turning it into an important medical assistant for women.