Does Apple's Cautious AI Strategy Pay Off?

For years, Apple has been accused of lagging behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. Many analysts were concerned that the company's lack of a clear strategy could damage its reputation and negatively impact iPhone sales. However, recent updates showcased Apple's largest AI project—an enhanced Siri system developed in collaboration with Google Gemini. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Craig Federighi, Apple's Vice President of Software Engineering, many companies are developing artificial intelligence simply for the sake of technology. Apple, however, focuses primarily on creating user-friendly and intuitive products. This approach positions Apple as a user-centric brand at a time when negative perceptions of AI and fears of job losses are growing in society.

The new Siri can now easily find information buried in emails or messages, analyze on-screen content, and quickly deliver the latest data from the internet with the help of Google Gemini. Most importantly, these features work seamlessly across all Apple devices.

By enriching its virtual assistant with AI at the operating system level, Apple is delivering a serious blow to its competitors. Unlike other AI apps distributed via the App Store, Apple's system-level integration promises users unprecedented convenience and speed.