Yandex Books Introduces Role-Based Reading Feature

·2·Technology
Yandex Books Introduces Role-Based Reading Feature

The virtual narrator on the Yandex Books platform has received a major update. Now, in "Roles" mode, AI reads character dialogues in different voices, making conversations sound more natural and understandable. According to Ixbt.com report .

This technology is based on Yandex's proprietary developments in speech synthesis. The system analyzes the text, identifies who is speaking, and automatically assigns a voice based on the character's gender.

Currently, this feature is available for 2,500 titles, with plans to expand the library in the future. In addition to the new mode, the app retains the option to listen to books in a single male or female voice.

Speech synthesis technology has been applied to over 150,000 books that lack professional audio narration. According to Yandex, one in ten subscribers regularly uses the virtual narrator service.

YandexArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyAudiobookYandex Books
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