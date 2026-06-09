Horizont Brand's H-Tab Mini, Go, and Crystal Tablets Go on Sale

·3·Technology
Horizont Brand's H-Tab Mini, Go, and Crystal Tablets Go on Sale

Belarusian brand Horizont has officially presented its new line of tablets. The H-Tab Mini, H-Tab Go, and H-Tab Crystal models, designed for various needs, have been released to the market. These devices stand out for their affordable price and technical specifications tailored for everyday tasks. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The most compact model in the line is the H-Tab Mini, equipped with an 8-inch IPS display (1280×800 pixels). The device features an Allwinner A333 processor, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage. Powered by a 4000 mAh battery, this gadget supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 standards.

The mid-range H-Tab Go model features a 10.1-inch screen with 128 GB of storage. Technically similar to the Mini version, it is enhanced with a Bluetooth 5.2 interface. This large-screen device is presented as a convenient solution for reading and watching videos.

The flagship of the series, the H-Tab Crystal, is equipped with a 10.95-inch IPS screen and a more powerful Unisoc T620 chip. It has 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, and a large 8000 mAh battery. Additionally, this model supports 4G LTE networks and navigation systems including GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo.

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Abror Shuhratov
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