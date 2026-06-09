Yandex Expands Geography of Safe Electric Bike Rentals

The Yandex team announced the expansion of its Yandex Bike electric bike fleet, designed for courier delivery services, and the area of their use. Now, these safe vehicles are available for rent in more than 20 cities in Russia, with the total number of bikes increased from 20,000 to 30,000. According to Ixbt.com report .

The list of cities available for rental includes Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Ufa, Krasnodar, and other major centers. This service can be used not only by Yandex couriers but also by other delivery services and company employees with personal logistics.

Individual and corporate (B2B) tariffs have been introduced for users. Recall that Yandex Bike is a special electric bike developed by the company in 2022 and launched on the streets in 2023. It is equipped with a 240 W motor and a battery with a monitoring system that prevents overheating and short circuits.

To ensure safety, the IoT module installed in the device limits the maximum speed to 25 km/h. This plays an important role in ensuring the safety of couriers and pedestrians.