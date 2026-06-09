Landspace Successfully Launches Zhuque-2E Y6 Methane Rocket

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Landspace Successfully Launches Zhuque-2E Y6 Methane Rocket

China's Landspace successfully launched the upgraded version of the Zhuque-2E Y6 carrier rocket from the Dongfeng Spaceport on June 9 at 08:23 Beijing time. As part of this mission, the Spacesail DTC 01 and CMCC-02 satellites were successfully placed into the designated orbit. According to Ixbt.com report .

According to the company, all flight stages proceeded normally, and the mission was completed with full success. This was the historic eighth flight for the Zhuque-2 rocket, which runs on methane and oxygen fuel. This program is considered one of the most important projects in China's private space industry.

Landspace representatives emphasized that this mission is directly related to the development of China's satellite internet infrastructure. The flight is part of the implementation of the national satellite internet project, aimed at expanding the communication constellation and creating affordable services for users.

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