Tecno Adds Football Mode to Its Ella AI Assistant

The international brand Tecno has announced a major update for its Ella intelligent assistant. Developed ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the special football mode will become a personal analyst and companion for smartphone users. This was reported by Ixbt.com report .

The new feature is integrated into the Tecno interface and works on the Camon 50 series and other brand devices without additional apps. The system offers three main tools for fans: an adaptive calendar, a match digest, and a tournament table updated in real time.

The assistant automatically synchronizes the match schedule according to the user's time zone. It also generates pre-match analyses, team statistics, and detailed reports after the game ends. The tournament table displays points and goal differences in 12 groups, with teams advancing to the next stage highlighted separately.

Additionally, Tecno has not forgotten about entertainment features. Using the 'Photo with a Star' tool powered by a generative neural network, users can merge their selfies with images of their favorite football players and share them on social media.