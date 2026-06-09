Will Tech Companies Switch to Cheaper AI Models?

·5·Technology
Will Tech Companies Switch to Cheaper AI Models?

The rapid development in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) has long relied on one core concept: the larger the model, the more powerful it is and the more likely it is to dominate the market. However, the industry is now witnessing a shift in this perspective. High costs are forcing users to focus on smaller and cheaper models. This economic approach could completely transform the future of the sector. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

According to a prediction by Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong, within the next 12-18 months, 80% of tasks will be performed by models that are 99% cheaper. Only the 20% most complex tasks will remain on the latest generation flagship models. If this happens, major laboratories like OpenAI and Anthropic could face serious financial losses ahead of their IPOs, as the main revenue stream shifts to cheaper alternatives.

Initial tests show that if the system is properly configured, cheaper models can replace larger ones without compromising quality. For example, the legal AI service Harvey, in partnership with Fireworks AI, achieved a threefold reduction in costs by jointly using Claude Opus and GLM 5.1 models. In this setup, the heaviest tasks were assigned to the large model, while the rest were handled by the smaller model.

As Harvey co-founder Gabe Pereyra noted, the concept of quality no longer means using the most powerful model for everything, but rather obtaining the most accurate answer in the most efficient way. This trend is intensifying competition not only between open and closed models but also between large and small models. Users are now preserving both quality and budget by choosing cost-effective options like GPT-4o-mini instead of GPT-4o.

Artificial IntelligenceOpenAIChatGPTTechnologyBusiness
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

WWDC 2026: Siri AI, iOS 27, and Apple Intelligence UpdatesWWDC 2026: Siri AI, iOS 27, and Apple Intelligence UpdatesYesterday, 18:297600 mAh Battery and 120 Hz Display: Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Goes on Sale7600 mAh Battery and 120 Hz Display: Redmi Pad 2 9.7 Goes on SaleYesterday, 18:27CISA Gives US Federal Agencies Three Days to Patch VPN VulnerabilityCISA Gives US Federal Agencies Three Days to Patch VPN VulnerabilityYesterday, 17:57One UI 9.0 Testing Begins for Samsung Galaxy A17, A34, and A57 ModelsOne UI 9.0 Testing Begins for Samsung Galaxy A17, A34, and A57 ModelsYesterday, 17:56Tecno Adds Football Mode to Its Ella AI AssistantTecno Adds Football Mode to Its Ella AI AssistantYesterday, 17:27VTB Launches QR Code Transfers via SBP for IndividualsVTB Launches QR Code Transfers via SBP for IndividualsYesterday, 17:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body