India denies permission to launch Starlink network

Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink is facing significant hurdles in obtaining a license to commence commercial operations in India, a country with a population of 1.5 billion. The Indian government is approaching the use of this technology with caution due to security concerns amid conflicts in the Middle East. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to confidential sources from Bloomberg, India's Ministry of Home Affairs and security services have halted the issuance of final permits required for Starlink. This follows reports of unlicensed use of Starlink terminals during the tensions between Iran and Israel. New Delhi is concerned about its ability to monitor the American operator amid geopolitical instability.

Starlink representatives stated they are actively working to enter the Indian market and are ready to meet all requirements of local authorities. Specifically, the company has committed to storing data within the country and building ten ground stations (gateways) on Indian territory.

According to unofficial information, the issue of allocating the necessary frequency spectrum for the company remains unresolved. The Indian government has tightened security measures not only for the SpaceX project but for the entire satellite communications sector. Starlink is a global system providing high-speed internet in areas where traditional networks are unavailable.