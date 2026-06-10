8000 mAh battery and IP65: Realme P4R 5G budget smartphone unveiled

·4·Technology
8000 mAh battery and IP65: Realme P4R 5G budget smartphone unveiled

Realme has officially unveiled its new Realme P4R 5G smartphone. Although the device belongs to the budget price segment, it stands out for its high autonomy and robust protection. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch IPS display, which supports HD+ resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness of the screen reaches 1200 nits, which allows for comfortable reading even on a sunny day. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset is responsible for the device's performance.

The main feature of the new model is its massive 8000 mAh battery. The smartphone supports 45W fast charging technology. Also, the device's body is protected against dust and water splashes according to the IP65 standard. In terms of cameras, a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera are offered.

The Realme P4R 5G goes on sale in three memory configurations: 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, and 6/256 GB. The price of the base model starts at $200, but a $20 discount applies to all versions during the initial sales stage. The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB-C port.

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Abror Shuhratov
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