Decart introduces real-time Oasis 3 model

·0·Technology
Decart introduces real-time Oasis 3 model

Startup Decart unveiled Oasis 3 on Wednesday, an interactive world model capable of generating photorealistic driving environments in real-time. The model is now available via API. The company is initially targeting autonomous vehicle developers needing to simulate rare driving scenarios, with plans to expand into robotics and other physical AI fields in the future. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

According to Decart founder and CEO Dean Leitersdorf, Oasis 3 allows developers to build ecosystems around world models, much like they have done with OpenAI language models. The startup currently has a community of over 100,000 developers, most of whom are creating products for e-commerce and live streaming based on the Lucy video model. Oasis 3 marks the company's new step into physical AI.

The cost of using Oasis 3 is $0.02 per second. The model competes with rivals such as Google's Genie 3 and World Labs' Marble project. Decart recently raised $300 million in funding, reaching a market valuation of nearly $4 billion. Investors include giants like Toyota, Adobe, eBay, and NVIDIA.

The main advantage of Oasis 3 is its photorealistic imagery and infinite generation capability. This is achieved through the Decart Optimization Stack (DOS), which ensures models run efficiently on NVIDIA, Amazon, and Google hardware. As a result, the operating costs for these models are significantly lower than those of other industry competitors.

The model generates physically accurate environments providing simultaneous views from the front and both sides. This is crucial for testing autonomous driving systems. Instead of limited demos, Decart allows developers to create infinite scenarios, which is useful for modeling various extreme conditions for self-driving cars.

DecartOasis 3Artificial IntelligenceNVIDIATechnology
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