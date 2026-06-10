Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft undergoes leak testing at Baikonur

·1·Technology
Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft undergoes leak testing at Baikonur

Pneumo-vacuum testing of the Soyuz MS-29 crewed transport spacecraft has begun at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. This process is being conducted to verify the airtight integrity of the spacecraft's hull and systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Specialists from the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation have placed the vehicle into the cradles of a special vacuum chamber. During the tests, the spacecraft is checked using a helium-air environment to monitor for any potential leaks and ensure the reliability of onboard systems under ground conditions.

This stage is considered one of the most critical processes in flight preparation. Only when all technical parameters meet the standards will the spacecraft proceed to the next stages of preparation.

According to the schedule, the launch of the Soyuz MS-29 is set for July 14, 2026. The spacecraft is intended to deliver the crew of the 75th long-term expedition to the International Space Station.

BaikonurSoyuz MS-29SpaceTechnologyRussia
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Abror Shuhratov
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