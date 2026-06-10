Restrictions on the Roblox platform in Russia have been lifted

·0·Technology
Restrictions on the Roblox platform in Russia have been lifted

The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation (Minsifri) has announced that all restrictions on access to the Roblox gaming platform have been lifted. This decision was made after the company fulfilled the conditions set by the Russian government. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the ministry, the main requirement was to strengthen measures to protect underage users. As part of the dialogue with regulators, the corporation implemented a number of measures, including the introduction of an age rating system for games.

In addition, the platform's management committed to continuing the fight against inappropriate content. Ministry representatives emphasized that Roblox has fully complied with legislative requirements for ensuring user safety.

As a reminder, the blocking that had been in effect since December 3, 2025, was officially lifted after Minsifri appealed to the relevant authorities. Now, users can access the platform without any restrictions.

RobloxRussiaTechnologyGamesSecurity
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Abror Shuhratov
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