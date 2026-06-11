Venera-D mission approaches: Satellite antenna successfully tested

·29·Technology
Venera-D mission approaches: Satellite antenna successfully tested

Specialists at the Moscow Aviation Institute have successfully tested an innovative antenna for a small relay satellite being developed as part of the Russian interplanetary mission "Venera-D". The CubeSat equipped with the new antenna will serve to ensure stable communication between research probes and Earth via Venus. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The device was tested in a special anechoic chamber and confirmed all technical specifications defined during the design process. During the mission, this CubeSat will relay photos, telemetry, and other scientific data obtained from aerostats on Venus and surface probes back to Earth.

The specially developed reflectarray antenna allows data transmission over hundreds of millions of kilometers without interruptions. It consists of a transmitter and a reflector, which collects scattered radio signals and directs them back to Earth with high precision, much like a "laser beam".

The project is being developed by staff at the MAI Space Technology Center and students from a joint educational program with Khalifa University. This allowed future engineers to learn the full cycle of space equipment creation — from design to testing real hardware.

The "Venera-D" station project is currently in the preliminary design phase. Previously, it was reported that scientists plan to use this mission to search for signs of life on Venus in the second half of the 2030s.

Venera-DSpaceTechnologyRussiaAntenna
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Liquid discovered to revive 'dead' electric vehicle batteriesLiquid discovered to revive 'dead' electric vehicle batteriesToday, 03:57Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei implements an unexpected management approachAnthropic CEO Dario Amodei implements an unexpected management approachToday, 03:52Sam Altman and Jakub Pachocki on the future of OpenAI and the third phaseSam Altman and Jakub Pachocki on the future of OpenAI and the third phaseToday, 23:28Intel has devised a new way to drastically reduce laptop pricesIntel has devised a new way to drastically reduce laptop pricesToday, 23:21xAI engineer fired for warning about Grok safetyxAI engineer fired for warning about Grok safetyToday, 22:56Andrew Yang stops waiting for Washington and launches a new startupAndrew Yang stops waiting for Washington and launches a new startupToday, 22:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body