Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro: With 7000 mAh battery and 5-year warranty

Xiaomi has officially launched its new Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro smartphones in the Chinese market. These devices are attracting attention with their high-capacity batteries and cameras created in collaboration with Leica. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The base model of the series starts at 2999 yuan (approximately $445). It is equipped with a 6.59-inch 120 Hz display, the Dimensity 8500 Ultra platform, and 67W fast charging technology. The Pro version is significantly more powerful, featuring a 6.83-inch 144 Hz screen, the Dimensity 9500 chip, and support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The main highlight of both models is the new generation 7000 mAh battery. According to the company, it provides 1.88 days of operation on a single charge. Most importantly, the battery retains 80% of its capacity even after 1600 charge cycles. For this reason, a 5-year official warranty is provided for these batteries in China.

The camera system was developed in collaboration with Leica experts, improving color reproduction quality. The devices also received the Live Photos feature and a mode for combining photos into dynamic series for social networks. As a reminder, information about the international market release of the Xiaomi 17T series had been provided earlier.