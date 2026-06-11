Tech and cryptocurrency markets decline amid SpaceX IPO hype

·22·Technology
Tech and cryptocurrency markets decline amid SpaceX IPO hype

The technology sector and cryptocurrency markets are experiencing a sharp decline amid expectations for SpaceX's record-breaking initial public offering (IPO). Analysts suggest that the current sell-off may be linked to a "pre-mega-offering liquidity squeeze." Investors are mass-selling their assets to free up capital for purchasing SpaceX shares. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Reuters, demand for the SpaceX IPO has exceeded $250 billion, while the target fundraising amount is around $75 billion. The fact that demand is four times the supply has made this deal one of the most sought-after in the history of private placements. The company's market valuation is expected to reach approximately $1.8 trillion during this process.

Against this backdrop, the US tech sector has shown a significant decline, while the cryptocurrency market has lost over $180 billion in capitalization over the last week. Andri Fauzan Adziima, head of the research department at Bitrue Research Institute, explained the current dynamics as a temporary outflow of capital from risky assets. According to him, this is not a long-term "bear trend," but a short-term capital rotation ahead of a major IPO.

SpaceX's primary revenue source is currently the Starlink satellite internet network. The company also emphasizes its potential in the fields of AI and "space data centers," estimated at tens of trillions of dollars. Meanwhile, major cryptocurrency exchanges have launched derivative instruments linked to SpaceX's valuation, with trading volumes exceeding $2.1 billion in the first 18 days.

The market is currently in a state of high volatility, with a single major event impacting capital allocation across the entire technology and cryptocurrency segment. If analysts' assumptions are correct, the current correction will prove to be a temporary liquidity reallocation ahead of one of the largest IPOs in market history.

SpaceXIPOCryptocurrencyStarlinkTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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