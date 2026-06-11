Starlink in the skies of Chile: 310 Mbps internet for helicopters

·25·Technology
Starlink in the skies of Chile: 310 Mbps internet for helicopters

In remote areas of Chile's southern mountain ranges, where traditional communications are virtually non-existent, helicopter services have begun using Starlink satellite internet. In the conditions of Patagonia and the Andes, where building ground infrastructure is impossible, the network provides stable broadband connectivity, which is critical for aviation safety. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Chile has remained one of the key testing grounds for Starlink development since the service launched in 2021. Previously, this technology was used to connect remote schools and settlements. In November 2025, the country introduced the Direct to Device feature, allowing smartphones to receive direct satellite signals for emergency communications.

In the aviation sector, the system has been adapted for helicopter operations and officially approved for use during flight. According to the company, the equipment can withstand vibrations, temperature changes, and loads that occur during helicopter operation. The system guarantees speeds of up to 310 Mbps and latency of less than 99 ms.

For crews, this means the ability to receive real-time weather data, coordinate operations, and conduct video calls. It is worth noting that Starlink has already managed to attract 11 new airlines to its network in 2026 alone, strengthening its position in the global aviation market.

StarlinkElon MuskChileAviationSatellite
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