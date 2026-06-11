Unexpected gift for iPhone users: AirDrop speed significantly increased in iOS 27

Blogger Tim Schofield tested the updated AirDrop feature in the iOS 27 beta. Apple promised in its presentation that data transfer speeds would increase by up to 80 percent compared to iOS 26. The blogger decided to put this claim to the test. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

For the experiment, a video file with a duration of 7 minutes and 30 seconds and a size of 3.5 GB was selected. Transferring the file from a device running iOS 27 to a smartphone with iOS 26 took 2 minutes and 11 seconds. However, when both devices were running iOS 27, the process took only 41 seconds.

The results show that data transfer speed in the new system increased by approximately 69 percent. Although this figure is slightly lower than the 80 percent promised by the company, it is clearly significantly faster for daily use.

It should be noted that the final results may vary depending on connection conditions, distance between devices, and the specific version of the system. Most likely, Apple will further optimize the AirDrop feature before the final release of iOS 27 and bring the performance up to the announced level.