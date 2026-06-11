iPhone 17 price in Russia hits record low

·31·Technology
iPhone 17 price in Russia hits record low

In the Russian market, the price of the base iPhone 17 model with 256 GB of storage has dropped to a record low, falling below the 55,000 ruble mark. This was reported by the Hi-Tech Mail portal. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For comparison, at the beginning of this year, the minimum price for this device was 75,000 rubles. Thus, the gadget has become 25 percent cheaper on average within six months. The most significant price drop was observed in online stores, where the value fell from 62,000 to 58,000 rubles.

Currently, major marketplaces are offering this device starting from 59,000 rubles. At smaller retailers, it is possible to find the iPhone 17 model for even less than 55,000 rubles. The price dynamics have shown a downward trend since sales began in September 2025.

Technically, the smartphone is equipped with a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device runs on the A19 chip and features an "Always On Display" mode.

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Abror Shuhratov
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