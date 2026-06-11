Samsung Galaxy S25 receives features exclusive to Galaxy S26

·85·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S25 receives features exclusive to Galaxy S26

Samsung has released a new firmware update for Galaxy S25 smartphones. This update adds two new Galaxy AI features to the device that were previously expected to be available only in the Galaxy S26 line. We are talking about Prioritise Notifications and File Summaries capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For unknown reasons, these features were not included in the final version of One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy S25. However, Samsung fixed this shortcoming through the June security update. Now users can take advantage of the latest AI capabilities.

The Prioritise Notifications feature uses AI to analyze notifications and automatically move the most important messages to the top of the list. This allows users to avoid missing important events and not get distracted by secondary messages.

The second innovation is the File Summaries feature, designed for working with documents. The system creates a summary of PDF and TXT files. This helps users quickly familiarize themselves with the main content without reading long texts in full.

SamsungGalaxy S25Galaxy AITechnologySmartphone
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