Coinbase introduces AI agent for trading and purchasing analytics

As AI agent traffic on the internet surpasses human traffic, Coinbase has launched a new agent capable of trading independently on behalf of users and paying for paid research. This news comes just days after Robinhood introduced a similar tool. Users can integrate the agent into their main accounts or test it in a separate sandbox environment. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Coinbase, the new agent analyzes the market using Coinbase Advanced tools, including TradingView charts. Users can instruct the agent to rebalance a portfolio, follow a specific investment strategy, or provide one-time advice on cryptocurrency trading. Currently, the agent operates in the crypto-spot and derivatives markets, with plans to add stocks and prediction markets in the future.

The agent uses the open x402 payment protocol developed in collaboration with AWS, Anthropic, Circle, and Near. This standard allows the agent to pay for paid research data and computing power without needing any logins or subscriptions. Coinbase also announced that it will soon introduce specific limits on maximum trade volume and services the agent can access.

According to Lincoln Murr, head of the company's AI products division, the goal of the Coinbase for Agents project is to create agents capable of executing transactions. The new tool can also work on platforms like ChatGPT and Claude via an MCP server. Meanwhile, giants like Visa and OpenAI are also working on agent-based payments, prompting global financial regulators (FSB) to strengthen security measures.