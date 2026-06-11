Coinbase introduces AI agent for trading and purchasing analytics

·27·Technology
Coinbase introduces AI agent for trading and purchasing analytics

As AI agent traffic on the internet surpasses human traffic, Coinbase has launched a new agent capable of trading independently on behalf of users and paying for paid research. This news comes just days after Robinhood introduced a similar tool. Users can integrate the agent into their main accounts or test it in a separate sandbox environment. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Coinbase, the new agent analyzes the market using Coinbase Advanced tools, including TradingView charts. Users can instruct the agent to rebalance a portfolio, follow a specific investment strategy, or provide one-time advice on cryptocurrency trading. Currently, the agent operates in the crypto-spot and derivatives markets, with plans to add stocks and prediction markets in the future.

The agent uses the open x402 payment protocol developed in collaboration with AWS, Anthropic, Circle, and Near. This standard allows the agent to pay for paid research data and computing power without needing any logins or subscriptions. Coinbase also announced that it will soon introduce specific limits on maximum trade volume and services the agent can access.

According to Lincoln Murr, head of the company's AI products division, the goal of the Coinbase for Agents project is to create agents capable of executing transactions. The new tool can also work on platforms like ChatGPT and Claude via an MCP server. Meanwhile, giants like Visa and OpenAI are also working on agent-based payments, prompting global financial regulators (FSB) to strengthen security measures.

CoinbaseAICryptocurrencyChatGPTTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Coinbase agents can now trade independently and pay for servicesCoinbase agents can now trade independently and pay for servicesToday, 18:23Meta adds AI and desktop version to its Edits appMeta adds AI and desktop version to its Edits appToday, 17:54T2 operator launches exchange of minutes and gigabytes for Aeroexpress ticketsT2 operator launches exchange of minutes and gigabytes for Aeroexpress ticketsToday, 17:26Quantum Space aims to replicate SpaceX's success via military SPACQuantum Space aims to replicate SpaceX's success via military SPACToday, 16:58Samsung Galaxy S25 receives features exclusive to Galaxy S26Samsung Galaxy S25 receives features exclusive to Galaxy S26Today, 16:56TSMC at its limits: 175,000 wafers per month are not enoughTSMC at its limits: 175,000 wafers per month are not enoughToday, 16:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body