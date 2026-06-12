SpaceX holds historic IPO: Share price set at $135

·1·Technology
SpaceX holds historic IPO: Share price set at $135

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has officially confirmed raising $75 billion through an initial public offering. Before starting trading on the Nasdaq exchange, the company priced each of its 555.6 million shares at $135. This figure makes the SpaceX project the largest IPO in history. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

With this result, SpaceX has significantly broken the $24.9 billion record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019. This deal is expected to make Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. The company will trade on the exchange under the ticker SPCX, and investor interest is reported to be extremely high.

If demand exceeds expectations, bankers will have the option to release an additional 83.3 million shares to the market. This would mean another $11 billion in additional capital for the company. Analytical platforms like Hyperliquid predict that the share price will rise by 20 percent on the very first day of trading.

In the long term, SpaceX must execute a series of complex engineering projects to justify its massive valuation. These include tasks such as building the world's largest reusable rocket system and establishing a new chip manufacturing plant in the USA.

SpaceXElon MuskIPONasdaqTechnology
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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