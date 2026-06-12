Mozilla Firefox temporarily removes free VPN restrictions

Mozilla has announced that it has temporarily lifted restrictions on the use of the built-in free VPN service in the Firefox browser. Users now have access to unlimited traffic and an expanded list of servers. As part of this summer offer, the service's capabilities have been significantly increased. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Normally, users were provided with a 50 GB monthly limit and access to servers in 5 countries. Under the new promotion, the number of available countries has reached nearly thirty. The standard set, which includes Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and the USA, has been joined by Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Norway, and South Africa.

These preferential terms are valid until September 1, 2026. After that, the system will return to its standard state: the data limit will be set to 50 GB and the number of servers will be reduced back to 5. The service can be managed via the 'Privacy and Security' section in the browser settings.

It is worth noting that this feature only covers traffic within the Firefox browser and does not affect the device's entire network activity. Currently, the Firefox VPN service is available to users in a limited number of countries and may not work equally well in all regions.