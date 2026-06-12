SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI: A New Era Begins in the IPO Market

The IPO market is reviving, but this time, completely different companies are taking the lead. The FAANG era, which dominated the market for a long time, is being replaced by a new acronym: MANGOS. This group includes giants such as Meta (or Microsoft in some sources), Anthropic, NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI, and SpaceX. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Half of the companies on this list are preparing to go public simultaneously. This process serves as a unique test for investors, company valuations, and what to expect from tech companies by 2026.

On the TechCrunch Equity podcast, hosts Kirsten Korosec, Anthony Ha, and Sean O'Kane analyzed the true essence of this IPO wave. Beyond just the raw numbers, the experts discussed who stands to benefit most from this process and how market conditions will change.

The transition of leaders in AI and space technology into public companies is expected to be a new turning point for the global economy. You can follow these updates on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other platforms.