On June 12, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the latest batch of Starlink satellites into space. The launch took place from the SLC-40 complex at Cape Canaveral, Florida. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

As part of the Starlink 10-54 mission, 29 satellites were deployed into Earth's orbit. All stages of the flight proceeded according to the planned schedule. This marks another significant step for SpaceX in expanding its global internet network.

This flight was the 27th mission for the first-stage booster B1080. After completing its primary task, the booster returned to Earth and landed successfully on the autonomous spaceport drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG) in the Atlantic Ocean.

This successful launch occurred ahead of a historic event for SpaceX — its potential initial public offering (IPO). This financial process is expected to significantly increase Elon Musk's wealth and pave the way for him to become the world's first trillionaire.