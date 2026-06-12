Samsung offices raided

The South Korean prosecutor's office has conducted a raid on Samsung Electronics divisions as part of an investigation into insider trading related to the acquisition of the robotics company Rainbow Robotics. Investigators from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office seized documents and other materials that may be related to the deal. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Samsung completed the acquisition of Rainbow Robotics in 2025, but law enforcement agencies are now investigating whether information about the upcoming purchase was used to make illegal profits on the stock market. According to the investigation's theory, some Rainbow Robotics employees may have known about Samsung's plans in advance.

Suspicious transactions are believed to have taken place between 2022 and 2024, before the acquisition was officially announced. The case involves 16 individuals, including the CEO and CFO of Rainbow Robotics. The amount of illegally obtained profit could reach between 3 and 4 billion won (approximately $1.9–2.6 million).

Rainbow Robotics is one of the largest players in the South Korean robotics market. The company develops industrial and service robots, humanoid platforms, robot baristas, and quadruped robots used in the defense sector. So far, Samsung Electronics has not provided an official comment regarding the investigation.