SpaceX President hints at potential merger with Tesla

·31·Technology
SpaceX President hints at potential merger with Tesla

As the global community focuses on the historic IPO of SpaceX and its leader Elon Musk, rumors of a potential merger with another major company in the billionaire's empire, Tesla, have intensified. Tesla, currently valued at $1.26 trillion, is being positioned by Musk as an AI and robotics company, despite its primary revenue coming from electric vehicle sales. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell shared an interesting perspective on this potential deal in an interview with CNBC. According to her, a merger between the two companies "could make Elon's life a little easier." This statement is being interpreted by many analysts as a new phase of strategic cooperation between SpaceX and Tesla.

There is evidence that SpaceX is already preparing for such a major deal. Ahead of its public debut, the company added new clauses to the risk factors section of its S-1 registration statement. It warns that "a significant number of shares may be issued in connection with future transactions." Such a serious warning is usually intended not for small deals, but for mergers with giants like Tesla.

Elon Musk is no stranger to consolidating various assets in his portfolio. Earlier this year, SpaceX acquired his AI company xAI. In turn, xAI integrated Musk's social network X through a full stock swap. From this perspective, a Tesla and SpaceX merger could be a logical step in Musk's path toward creating a unified technological ecosystem.

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